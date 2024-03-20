A harmonious display of unity

Rather than celebrating Harmony Day as an individual school, Caringbah Public School invited a school from St George to mark the annual event that celebrates diversity this year.
Caringbah Public was joined by pupils from Kingsgrove North High School, where children performed a Chinese Dragon dance. The school traditionally has strong ties with schools in their community, but this was the first time is partnered with a Sutherland Shire school.
Harmony Day gives a school the opportunity to promote respect, inclusiveness, and a sense of belonging for students, staff, and families, regardless of their cultural background. It is a day to recognise and celebrate the many different cultures and traditions that make up each school community.
Kingsgrove North High School has an international student program with more than 60 students from countries including China, Vietnam and Indonesia. The program is particularly strong, with study tour visits occurring every year across China and Taiwan.
During an assembly, students spoke Serbian, Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, Mori, Hebrew, Russian or Armenian, and they wore traditional costumes that celebrated their Greek, Japanese, Chinese, Serbian, Germany and Peruvian heritage, among others.
There was also a Mexican hat dance, and children from Little Darlings and Little Blessings preschools also performed the Taba Naba (Torres Strait Islander dance).
