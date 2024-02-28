RSL club honours war animals

Four-legged friends and their lost but not forgotten companions were remembered at a ceremony of a different kind.
Cronulla RSL hosted a service at Cronulla Park honouring heroic animals that died in conflict.
At the ceremony, akin to ANZAC Day, guests wore purple poppies in remembrance of the animals that served alongside soldiers in times of war. In 2019, Australia declared February 24 as its official War Animal Day, a day dedicated to these courageous mates.
The Cronulla ceremony specifically honoured animals that performed duties in the police and border force, including patrols, special operations, parades and escorts. Australian police dogs are known to be among the best in the world, crucially important in the detection of drugs, firearms/explosives and human remains.
Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Cronulla RSL shared the heartwarming story of Manic, a retired military working dog that served in Iraq as part of Tactical Assault Group East (TAGE).
Manic, now a resident of Sutherland Shire, turns 10 in 2024. In recognition of his service, Cronulla RSL bestowed upon Manic the club's first honorary four-legged membership, complete with a membership card.
Speaking on the importance of commemorating war animals, Community Projects Manager at Cronulla RSL Community Projects Manager, Natalie Hawkins, said the event recognised the invaluable role war animals played, and that they were often overlooked in their duties.
"It is estimated that more than 8 million animals perished during WW1 alone...we honour their sacrifice," she said.
Students from De La Salle Caringbah read a poem by Paul Zaat, a tribute to the Australian horses that served valiantly in the trenches of World War I. Australia shipped more than 136,000 horses overseas during the war. Only one horse made it back to Australia - 'Sandy', belonging to Major General Sir William Bridges.
"We have a memorial garden at the front of the club, the first of its kind in NSW, where our community can reflect on the profound impact of war on our furry and winged friends," Ms Hawkins said.
Guests laid wreaths in solemn tradition, which was a colourful backdrop to the memorial garden. People were encouraged to bring the four-legged pets in the service. Among them was Giotto, Sutherland Shire's well-known skateboarding pooch.
Guests included representatives from Sutherland Shire Council, Cronulla Sub-Branch, NSW Mounted & Dog Police, Paws Pet Therapy, Veterinary specialists of Sydney, school students and members of the community.
Through the sale of purple poppies, the club donated proceeds to the Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation (AWAMO). These funds will contribute to the organisation's focus, which is to acquire a CPR Dog Mannequins, aiding in the training of veterinarians in Ukraine who are tirelessly rescuing and treating animals on the frontline of conflict.
