St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Ticks all the boxes': John Howard annoints Gwen Cherne to replace Morrison

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
February 29 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Cherne is a contender for Liberal Party preselection for Cook. Picture X
Gwen Cherne is a contender for Liberal Party preselection for Cook. Picture X

Former prime minister John Howard has intervened in the Liberal Party's preselection for Cook, declaring his support for war widow Gwen Cherne to replace Scott Morrison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.