'Ticks all the boxes': John Howard annoints Gwen Cherne to replace Morrison

Former prime minister John Howard has intervened in the Liberal Party's preselection for Cook, declaring his support for war widow Gwen Cherne to replace Scott Morrison.
Mr Howard told The Australian Ms Cherne "ticked all the boxes".
The contest will be decided at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters, on Monday evening, with a series of ballots involving more than 300 Liberal Party local members and central office delegates.
The field has been reduced to four - Ms Cherne, Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, Simon Kennedy, who stood unsuccessfully for Mr Howard's former seat of Bennelong at the last election, and Ben Britton, who was a candidate for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party in 2022.
Ms Cherne, 46, a Bangor resident who joined the party in 2022, was appointed the inaugural Veteran Family Advocate Commissioner on the Repatriation Commission in 2020.
The Department of Veterans Affairs website says Ms Cherne is "an Australian war widow from suicide, the mother of a currently serving member of the Australian Defence Force and a daughter of a Vietnam veteran who suffered PTSD and moral injury".
"Since the death of her husband to suicide in 2017 she has dedicated herself to advocacy for Australian war widows, Defence and veteran families, suicide prevention and mental health awareness."
Mr Howard, who sat down with Ms Cherne this week to discuss her candidature, said she was "the best candidate in an impressive field".
"I was very impressed with her," Mr Howard said. "Not just in agreement with her views but her personality was very attuned to be a successful local member and (she) has the ability to go a long way."
Mr Howard said Ms Cherne had "an impressive record as a committed advocate of veterans' causes".
Her husband Peter served in East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Life's been no bed of roses (for her)," he said.
Mr Howard's intervention will shake up the contest, which looked like it would come down to a final ballot between Cr Pesce and Mr Kennedy.
Mr Kennedy, 41, a partner at consulting firm Banksia Growth, and preciously at McKinsey, has an impressive CV, working at high levels of government in Australia and overseas.
However, his 2022 loss in Bennelong and the fact he has been a Liberal Party member for only four years and lives outside the electorate at Maroubra (he says he will move within a month if he wins) count against him with many local branch members.
Scott Morrison was also from outside the shire when he was preselected for Cook.
Mr Kennedy's supporters include former premier Nick Greiner, who wrote in a reference: "In my years in public life, it is rare to come across an individual who has a combination of big ideas on the future of Australia, a relentless work ethic and - most important of all - the humility to listen and ability to bend authentic connections with people from all walks of life. Simon Kennedy is one of those people."
State Opposition Leader Mark Speakman, Miranda MP Eleni Petinos and former MP Chris Downy provided references for Cr Pesce, 55.
"Carmelo has been and is an active, hard-working and successful mayor," Mr Speakman wrote. "He has grown in the role to develop a very high profile, including being a constant attendee at community activities.
"I have found Carmelo to be amiable and consultative, and a strong team player - important attributes in making sure the three levels of government work together for the common good of our mutual constituents.
"He has demonstrated strong leadership of the Liberal team on Council, strong leadership of the Council (including in implementing major infrastructure projects and dealing with sensitive local issues) and strong negotiation skills."
