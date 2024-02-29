St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Theatre and Arts
What's on

Landscape connections in new exhibition

EK
By Eva Kolimar
February 29 2024 - 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Healing exhibition showcases Suzy Kederian's inspirational journey through nature and art. Picture supplied
Healing exhibition showcases Suzy Kederian's inspirational journey through nature and art. Picture supplied

Suzy Kederian, a Kogarah artist, is inviting art enthusiasts to embark on a journey of healing and discovery through her latest exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.