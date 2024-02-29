Landscape connections in new exhibition

Suzy Kederian, a Kogarah artist, is inviting art enthusiasts to embark on a journey of healing and discovery through her latest exhibition.
Healing at the Dragon's Lair Gallery within Hurstville Museum & Gallery from March 16, delves into the artist's profound connection with the landscapes surrounding Botany Bay, and the Georges River area and the therapeutic power of art.
Following the loss of her mother, Suzy found solace and rejuvenation in the serene beauty of these natural environments, which she captures through her artwork.
"Nature nurtures and heals my heart; art soothes and saves my soul. They are my constant companions-without them I cannot breathe," she said.
Suzy's artistic process is dynamic and intuitive, ranging from representational to abstract forms. With a quick sketch as her guide, she dives headfirst into her paintings, utilising impasto techniques to create rich textures and vibrant colours.
Her pre-planning involves vibrant background washes and meticulous colour mixing, resulting in captivating and emotionally resonant artworks.
Inspired by a diverse array of artists-from the impressionists to contemporary masters, Suzy's work reflects a fusion of styles and influences, which is evident in her atmospheric landscapes and expressive compositions.
The free exhibition opens March 17 at 2.30pm.
RSVP online at Georges River Council.
