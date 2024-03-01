St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Schools

School's ocean project gets competition nod

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 1 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ocean was the inspiration behind a project created by high school students. Picture by John Veage
The ocean was the inspiration behind a project created by high school students. Picture by John Veage

Year 10 students from Georges River College Peakhurst are finalists in a competition that recognises achievements in marine studies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.