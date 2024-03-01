School's ocean project gets competition nod

Year 10 students from Georges River College Peakhurst are finalists in a competition that recognises achievements in marine studies.
The students have developed an innovative project about the ocean, and submitted their project into the Fish Tank Competition in the Volvo Ocean Lovers Festival.
With the motto 'good ideas for the ocean', the contest encourages schools to fish for bright ideas in their quest to become the next generation of young eco-creators in their community.
High school students across Sydney were invited to contribute their ideas to help the ocean and turn ripples of action into waves of change to positively affect the ocean.
A group of girls from GRC Peakhurst, Abigail Mckenzie, Mya Wong, Tahlia Coulton, Abbie Clay, Amelia Wilson, Lillian King, submitted their project titled 'Mechanically Driven Artificial Upwelling'.
They examined the effect of cold water upwelling on coastlines. The process occurs when the top layer of water is moved by the wind, and it needs to be replaced. If the coast is to the right of the wind direction, and the winds persist for more than a day, an 'upwelling' process draws up colder and more nutrient-rich water from the depths of the ocean to the surface. Upwelling occurs where the sea becomes very deep relatively close to the shore.
In an upwelling event, swimmers may notice that water temperatures at the beach get colder from one day to the next. From an ecological perspective, upwelling of nutrient-rich water is important for attracting and nurturing marine life,
FishTank will be hosted by Dr Vanessa Pirotta, with guests including NSW Shadow Environment Minister, Kellie Sloane. Cash prizes will be rewarded. Winners are announced on March 24. The competition is also running a people's choice award.
