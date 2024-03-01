School's ocean project gets competition nod

They examined the effect of cold water upwelling on coastlines. The process occurs when the top layer of water is moved by the wind, and it needs to be replaced. If the coast is to the right of the wind direction, and the winds persist for more than a day, an 'upwelling' process draws up colder and more nutrient-rich water from the depths of the ocean to the surface. Upwelling occurs where the sea becomes very deep relatively close to the shore.