UPDATE: Engineers work to shore up Rockdale building in danger of collapsing into sinkhole

UPDATE
Engineers from Public Works, SafeWork Australia and contractors are working on a plan to shore up the building that is in danger of collapsing due to the sinkhole at West Botany Street, Rockdale.
The work may involve a number of options including pouring a large amount of concrete.
The site is occupied by an office building at the front and multi-occupancy warehouses at the rear.
Part of the 150-metre long office building is sagging due to substantial subsidence.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said attempts to shore up the building will be a protracted exercise.
EARLIER
Fire and Rescue NSW has set up an exclusion zone on West Botany Street after a building became destabilised, showing signs of structural collapse.
The office building in an industrial park is at risk of collapse after a sinkhole opened under it and in the adjacent car park on Thursday night, February 29.
A total of 20 firefighters including Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) specialists, and six fire trucks responded to the incident at about 6.30am on Friday morning.
A section of ground has subsided, causing a large two-level office block to sag in the middle and appear unstable. About 20 people were evacuated from the area but no-one was inside the building at the time.
Workers turned up at 6am on Friday morning and were turned away at the gate.
Firefighters have set up laser monitoring equipment to detect possible further movement in the affected building. Those assessments are also being assisted by FRNSW's Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), or drones.
A multi-agency operation is underway. FRNSW experts are working across government and industry to assess the extent of the collapse and establish the cause. Engineers are also determining a plan on how to shore up the building.
An exclusion zone is in place and the community is urged to avoid the area but at this stage, all roads and public footpaths in the area remain open.
The building is next to the M6 building site. It is not know if the sinkhole is linked to the M6 construction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.