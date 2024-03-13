Team spirit makes for a vibrant display of unity

Whoever said that school can't be fun, most likely hasn't been to this one.
The playground at Port Hacking High School was a little more colourful than usual on March 12, when the school put on a showcase of team spirit - and to have fun was a mandatory goal.
The coeducational high school hosted its annual Colour Day - an event it has celebrated since 1992. Each sport house is led by its captain, and senior students get involved in an all singing and dancing performance that aims to promote sports house spirit, belonging and enhance school pride.
Colour Day is held at the beginning of the year to help students foster a sense of team unity, with each year keeping the house spirit tradition alive.
Each house captain develops the chants and dance routines, and under their leadership, other students follow the lead at a whole school assembly. Teachers also got involved, dressing in different colours and costumes.
The themes this year were celebrities (Burraneer - green), winter wonderland (Gunnamatta - blue), red carpet (Jibbon - red) and summer party (Yowie - yellow).
The winners on collect points that go towards the overall 'Sports House of the Year' trophy.
School Principal Rick Turansky says the event promotes student participation.
"With some students reluctant to get involved with the traditional sports days such as swimming and athletics carnivals, Colour Day has a real benefit of increasing participation and inclusion across the whole student body with all students encouraged to participate," he said. "The day definitely helps with promoting positive attendance at other school sports events."
