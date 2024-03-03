Sharks suffer NPL defeat

Three first-half goals helped Blacktown City pass Sutherland Sharks in a 3-2 win at Landen Stadium on Saturday night but they were made to work for it after being reduced to ten men in the second half, and just holding on.
Blacktown opened the scoring 21 minutes in before adding two more before halftime but a red card for City gave Sutherland a chance of a comeback.
They couldnt get there though, as goals to Liam Rippon and James Cakovski proved as mere consolations for the visitors.
