St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sharks suffer NPL defeat

John Veage
By John Veage
March 4 2024 - 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland fought back
Sutherland fought back

Three first-half goals helped Blacktown City pass Sutherland Sharks in a 3-2 win at Landen Stadium on Saturday night but they were made to work for it after being reduced to ten men in the second half, and just holding on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.