New burger eatery for Woolooware

It's known to be a favourite go-to of US singer Lizzo, and now a burger eatery hoping to take Sutherland Shire by storm has arrived.
Filipino-fusion burger-hotspot, Burger Point, is about to land at Bay Central, Woolooware, with a tasty offering for its first 200 customers.
People can grab a cheeseburger for $2 from 11am and at 4pm on March 15 via the app.
Burger Point came to Sydney's western suburbs in 2017 and to Sydney CBD. The're known to be quite OTT (over the top) with layers of cheesy dip and of course plenty of side including chips, milkshakes, crispy chicken, and the famous glazed buns.
