St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
Food

New burger eatery for Woolooware

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 4 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New eatery for Sutherland Shire

It's known to be a favourite go-to of US singer Lizzo, and now a burger eatery hoping to take Sutherland Shire by storm has arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.