St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Exclusive

Hospital for mental health recovery closes

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 7 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wesley Hospital at Kogarah, which supports people who seek mental health assistance, is closing. Picture by Chris Lane
Wesley Hospital at Kogarah, which supports people who seek mental health assistance, is closing. Picture by Chris Lane

A private hospital in St George that supports people in their mental health recovery is closing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.