Hospital for mental health recovery closes

A private hospital in St George that supports people in their mental health recovery is closing.
Wesley Hospital Kogarah, run by Wesley Mission, opened in 2014. It is a 30-bed facility that specialises in short stay mental health care, and offers inpatient and day patient programs for alcohol and drug addiction, anxiety, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia and psychotic disorders.
Patients have access to bedrooms, a chapel, gym, kitchen and meeting areas. But these spaces will no longer be available for inpatients and those who participate in day programs.
Hospital management had been in negotiations with a number of potential buyers regarding the potential sale of the site, and its other hospital at Ashfield, and the ongoing operations of each facility.
A Wesley Mission spokesperson said following a period of due diligence with potential purchasers, it was determined that the sale was unable to proceed.
At its meeting on February 22, the Wesley Mission Board agreed the hospitals would close, with operations ceasing on April 12. Patients were informed on February 27.
The decision has devastated patients, many who continue to receive support in weekly classes that are designed to empower people as they develop new coping skills for real life situations and make ongoing improvements to their health and well-being.
In these sessions, participants develop skills to identify their triggers, learn how to problem-solve and communicate and practice mindfulness, to improve their self-esteem and prevent relapse.
Elizabeth*, of Cronulla, was an inpatient at Kogarah, and continues to attend support groups. She fears without the regular sessions, her mental health will deteriorate.
"My doctor and GP many years ago referred me to stay there. I was on the verge of a nervous breakdown. I suffer from depression," she said. "But Wesley has kept me very well over the years. I attend various courses that Wesley do of a day or night. It's teaching us how to handle situations, our lives, and meditation. The aim is that it keeps me balanced and I don't need the hospital. But if I did, I would be able to spend some time there."
She said the decision to close surprised patients, many of whom are from Sutherland Shire. "They have kept it very hush hush," she said. "We have only been told that it was a financial [decision]. It's quite devastating to everyone to be given such short notice. Being government funded, we'd like to know if Wesley approached them. We are talking about all these beds that are not going to be available in the south of Sydney anymore, and we don't know what's happening with our doctors - where they're going to be located, and we have no idea about any courses.
"Not knowing anything is frightful and where we're going to go and what we're going to do. It's not a well-planned professional way of doing something to particularly people with mental health. Absolutely no empathy towards staff and patients."
On its website, Wesley Mission states that it "prides itself on consistently exceeding national mental health outcomes benchmarks" and is "committed to providing community mental health services through our LifeForce suicide prevention network nationally and through Lifeline Sydney and Sutherland."
"All current patients will continue to be cared for in the hospitals until they are safe for discharge or admitted to another appropriate health facility if required," the Wesley Mission spokesperson said.
He says the doctors and specialists, which include clinical psychologists, psychiatrists and allied health specialists, are private practitioners and not employees of Wesley Mission.
"As they are self-employed, there will be a continuity of care for many current patients as they will retain the services of their current psychiatrists after the closure," the spokesperson said.
The National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing, released at the end of 2023, revealed that almost 43 per cent of people aged 16-85 years had experienced a mental disorder at some time in their life.
*name has been changed to protect the patient's privacy.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
