A migrant experience rewarded

A South American migrant who calls St George home is being honoured by the Consulate General of the Republic of Peru on International Women's Day (March 8).
Isabel Almendrades of Brighton-Le-Sands was invited to be a guest of The Consul General of Peru in Sydney Eliana Beraun, who will honour her at a ceremony. Mrs Almendrades will be recognised for services to her community, on the global day that celebrate the diverse achievements of women.
Mrs Almendrades emigrated from South America to Australia as a young woman in her 20s in the 1970s. She was a graduate of the Journalist College in Peru, and was working as an undecover reporter for a Peruvian newspaper.
She later worked for Ansett before its collapse, then studied community services, working with migrant refugees. Despite some health battles in the past, Mrs Almendrades continued to contribute her knowledge and experience, working with newly-arrived migrants. She also wrote a book about her life story as a keepsake for her family.
