St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

A migrant experience rewarded

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 7 2024 - 12:00pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabel Almendrades, pictured second from the left, with her fellow dancing Peruvian women, has received special recognition for her work in the community by the Consul General of Peru in Sydney. Picture by John Veage
Isabel Almendrades, pictured second from the left, with her fellow dancing Peruvian women, has received special recognition for her work in the community by the Consul General of Peru in Sydney. Picture by John Veage

A South American migrant who calls St George home is being honoured by the Consulate General of the Republic of Peru on International Women's Day (March 8).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.