Sculpture takes flight at Olds Park skatepark

Meet "Knucker", Georges River Council's new landmark installation at the Olds Park Skatepark and Netball Court Precinct in Penshurst.
The metal sculpture by artist Dillon MacEwan is built from repurposed materials including skateboards, bicycles, and the 1970s steel ramps from the former Olds Park skatepark.
Together they take the form of a dragon with wings, representing the Georges River Council logo.
The council called for submissions for artists for a sculpture to provide a landmark at the new skatepark.
Out of three submissions, Dillon MacEwan's vision stood out to the selection panel as the perfect embodiment of creativity and innovation.
Mr MacEwan is known for his expertise in robotics, mechatronics, and large-scale installations
His design captures the essence of the skatepark in a fun and unique way. Even the wings of the dragon sculpture are made from the steel ramps of the former skate ramp.
He said that "'Knucker' is for the grommets, the geezers, the rippers, and the thrashers; for those who have gone before, and those that left too soon".
Georges River Council Mayor Sam Elmir congratulated Dillon MacEwan on his design and shared the positive impact it will have on community spaces.
"MacEwan's design perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the skatepark while showcasing his exceptional talent and expertise. We are confident that 'Knucker' will become a beloved landmark in Penshurst," Councillor Elmir said.
The installation of 'Knucker' is open for viewing with visitors welcome to explore and admire the sculpture at their leisure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.