Oatley wins Rugby Sevens Championships

Not only did Oatley Rugby Club host the Sydney Junior Rugby Union Sevens Championships at Riverwood Park in early March, they walked away with the top team prize.
The Club played host to another huge event at their Riverwood Park ground.
Over 600 boys and girls from u/10s to u/18s from all over Sydney battled it out to win the coveted age group championship.
Oatley performed well across the board contesting five finals on the day with the Club's u/12s, coached by former Wallaby Tetera Faulkner, winning their age title.
Oatley was rewarded with its results, winning the Club Championship- awarded to the best performed club across all the age groups, in both boys and girls.
Around 2,000 spectators, joined into a real carnival atmosphere, and were entertained by high quality rugby sevens.
There was particular interest in the skills displayed in the girls contests with the Oatley club running the biggest girls' program in the south of Sydney.
