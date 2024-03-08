A place of growth for childcare workers

It's a home away from home for three of the staff at the Albyn Cottage childcare centre at Bexley.
"We currently have three staff who attended the centre as toddlers," Albyn Cottage owner, Eget Milios said.
Jasmine, Navine, and Douaa, all attended Albyn Cottage as children and have now returned there to work.
"One of them, Jasmine, is my daughter," Eget said.
"She tried event management and social work but every time back back here," she said.
"This was where she was meant to be. She just likes being with children and watching them grow."
Jasmine said she has always been great with children.
"Initially, I was only dropping in to help my mum, but I had become so attached to all the children," she said
"I became invested in their development and experiencing their journeys with them I couldn't imagine being without them.
"By investing all my time, energy, love, care and knowledge into the children and experiencing a reciprocated outcome is extremely rewarding."
Navine also attended Albyn Cottage as a child and loved it so much she wanted to come back and work there.
"My journey with the children has been fun, seeing them grow and always having a smile on their face as they learn new things, makes me feel happy," she said.
Douaa said she likes to call the child care centre home.
" It's where I grew up and wish to bring my future children here one day," she said. "Eget has always been the best role model and very inspirational. I chose childcare as I love to make a difference in the children's lives, watching them grow knowing I contributed to their growth and development is very rewarding."
Eget said running a childcare centre comes with great responsibility.
"You have other people's children's lives in your hands," she said.
"I've been here 24 years. I've been to five weddings of children who have been here."
Eget said one of the reasons for the special feeling of Albyn Cottage is that it is a small centre, only 29 places for children aged two to five years.
"It's like a family. Even when they move on they come back," she said.
"I am honoured to have been a part of these girls' lives from a very early age. Working with these beautiful ladies and still being a part of their life is my greatest reward. Hopefully in years to come they will take over the running of the centre."
