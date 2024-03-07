Shopkeepers call for more information on Mortdale streetscape upgrade

Delays in the Mortdale Streetscape Upgrade project are frustrating local shopkeepers and residents.
Owner of the Mortdale IGA, Joseph Vitagliano said his business has lost between 10 to 20 per cent of revenue because of the streetscape works.
"The Mortdale shopping strip works have been going on from November 2021. The works need to be finished as they are OHS issues with holes everywhere" Mr Vitagliano told the February meeting of Georges River Council.
"The footpath was redone by council and now they have been dug up while electricity works are going on and there are potholes everywhere. The left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing.
"The Mortdale streetscape was not consulted properly and didn't consider traffic and parking. Please start consulting with the businesses and work with us," he said.
Resident David Martin said since the streetscape work was done the shopping strip has lost between 15 to 20 spaces, including three outside the IGA.
"Widening the footpath has taken out parking spaces. This also means that buses coming down Victoria Avenue have to swing right out into the middle of Morts Road as they do a left-hand turn," he said.
Patricia Mallos who owns the Heritage Pharmacy in Morts Road described the parking situation as dismal.
"Elderly customers have come in saying it is shocking parking here. A lot of them are now asking for deliveries," she said.
"I've been here 22 years and it seems to be getting worse."
Ms Mallos said that footpath works have left a gap between the new paving and her building which is causing damp to seep into the walls when it rains.
"We have been waiting six months for it to be sealed, " she said.
Jana Kostadinovska, who also works at the Heritage Pharmacy said the works have changed the community feel of Mortdale.
"People can't park. The old ones are struggling," she said. "They used to come into the pharmacy and sit down and have a chat. Now they can't come in because they can't find parking."
Councillor Christina Jamieson submitted a Notice of Motion calling for the council to proactively contact affected business owners to identify issues so Council's contractor can rectify them.
"People ask me about timings, the status, and most importantly, when it's going to be completed," Councillor Christina Jamieson told the council.
"There have been many unforeseen circumstances that have arisen in the Mortdale Streetscape Upgrade project," Cr Jamieson said.
"As a Mortdale Ward Councillor, I frequently get contacted about this project, which has unfortunately taken longer than originally anticipated.
"I am calling for Council to keep the Mortdale Streetscape Upgrade webpage updated with the project status, so this information can be shared with people querying the status, and to share the link to this updates page in various locations."
The council has developed a Communication Engagement Plan for the Mortdale Streetscape Project to better inform the community of current work progression and the reasons for delays.
"The Communication Engagement Plan will assist Council to provide regular updates to the community through multiple channels including Council's website, Council's social media platforms and site signage," a council report stated.
"Actions associated with the Communications Engagement Plan are in place and ongoing, with the Project page on the website undergoing redevelopment to better update the community on projects.
"Once the website has been updated, capacity to direct the community to this page will be possible."
