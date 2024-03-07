Bayside Council to reintroduce cash transactions at Bexley pool

Bayside Council will reintroduce cash transactions in the kiosk at the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Bexley.
The council faced criticism by some residents when the pool went cashless after taking over its management in June last year.
A foundation member of the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre, Evelyn Collaro said the cashless move had inconvenienced not only senior users of the pool but children who may not be able to use a credit card in the kiosk.
The cashless transactions currently accepted at Angelo Anestis are direct debit for memberships and learn-to-swim classes, and card for casual entry, multi-visit passes, upfront payments for memberships and kiosk transactions.
Cash/card payment vending machines have now been installed on site that provide snacks and drinks.
A council report said that while there are significant costs associated with using cash instead of cards, the main reason cashless facilities were adopted was to reduce safety risks to council staff when handling cash and remove possible avenues for corrupt behaviour.
According to ICAC, cash handling is a high-risk function, the most serious and obvious risk being theft of money.
Cashless transactions have generated more than $2 million in income in seven months of operating at the pool, a council report stated.
Of the 32 school carnivals held this season there have been no issues regarding the kiosk or centre being cashless. Some primary schools permitted only carers and teachers to access the kiosk and it has been discretionary for high schools with most students using a card and/or their smart phone for payment.
The February 28 council meeting voted to introduce cash transactions for all transactions at the Bexley pool and to also look at 'Load and Go Kiosks' as a potential long-term solution to the cash handling issues but this will require further investigation.
Cr Liz Barlow said she has had many emails from many residents, mainly the older generation complaining about the pool going cashless.
"There was also a lady with a seven-year-old who couldn't get into the pool as they only had cash," she said.
"Even if you have a card you can have your card manipulated. There's a risk whatever you have," she said.
Cr Andrew Tsounis said, "I don't understand as a council why we don't have the wherewithal to buy safe and put a cash handling protocol in place for the people who work at the tuck shop."
Bayside Mayor, Bill Sarvinovski said he had also received many emails complaining about the pool going cashless, particularly from the elderly and young children who can't use a card for small purchases of $2 to $3 at the kiosk.
"I understand the risk of cash handling but we should still have that facility available," he said.
"While cash is legal tender then we shouldn't be discriminating or denying residents to be able to use that at the pool.
"Even though I work in a bank I'm very hesitant to do tap and go because of the potential fraud," he said.
A further on the timetable for the reintroduction of cash is expected to come to March meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.