Emma leads women in greyhound industry

"It was like my training kind of just kicked in. I just turned off the emotions and did what I needed to do. I had a feeling there would be a point in my life where I'd have to do it, just with some of the circumstances and situations I'm in, like I'll go to a car crash or a house fire with the RFS and I was a lifeguard so there was the likelihood of it happening there, even in my own home with an elderly grandparent. But I didn't think it would happen at work.