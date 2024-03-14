Splitting the high school load with five sets of twins

The unknowns of a new environment were made a little more comfortable no doubt for these siblings, who launched into 2024 with a familiar face.
Georges River College Peakhurst has five sets of twins in Year 7, who are well settled into their high school, as students close in on the end of Term 1.
Principal Diane Wilson says it's quite a rare sight to have so many siblings in the one cohort.
"Each of them are able to make new friends, but having a twin certainly is someone there extra. We have separated all of them in different classes," she said. "My philosophy is around them being individuals rather than pairing them up as twins. It gives them the opportunity to develop their personality in their classes with their teachers."
