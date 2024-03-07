Appeal to locate missing St George couple

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a couple missing from Sydney's south.
Trinh Dinh, 49, and Thanh (Andy) Vu Dinh, 47, were last seen at Surry Hills on Tuesday, March 5.
When they could not be located, or contacted, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into their whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for the couple as their behaviour is considered out of character.
Trinh is described as being of Asian appearance, about 155cm tall, of slim build, with medium-length black hair and dark eyes.
Andy is described as also being of Asian appearance, about 165cm tall, with black shoulder-length hair and dark eyes. It's not known what they were wearing at the time.
They are known to use public transport and frequent the Rockdale area.
Anyone with information about Thinh or Andy's whereabouts is urged to call Day Street Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
