Emma Memma debut collection coming to BIG W

Australian female entertainer and artist Emma Memma, formerly a Wiggle, is launching her debut retail collection at BIG W.
The Emma Memma apparel and accessories range introduces a collection spanning infant wear, toddler apparel, footwear, plush toys, and home accessories.
The campaign captures the essence of visual storytelling and communication with children from the Deaf community, highlighting Emma and Elvin's unwavering commitment to providing creative and integrated content for all children.
"This is my first-ever Emma Memma range in retail, and with every product, we wish to inspire children to truly express themselves, whether through movement, song, or sign," Emma said.
From March 11, her debut line will be available in-store including at Westfield Miranda, an online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.