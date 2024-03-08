Riverwood Housing Estate plan scaled down from 3,900 to 420 homes

he NSW Government is scaling back the proposed redevelopment of the Riverwood housing estate in south-west Sydney.
The initial plans proposed the delivery of close to 3,900 homes. The revised proposal has been scaled back to 420 homes, which guarantees delivery of supporting infrastructure via state and local contributions.
This will include 50 per cent social and affordable housing.
The decision will ensure better outcomes for social housing residents and better alignment with community expectations, the Department of Planning said.
This revised approach will ensure the renewal continues to meet the aspirations of the local community and that there are roads and infrastructure to match the community's growth.
Oatley MP, Mark Coure said the announcement of a revised proposal for the Riverwood Housing Estate is an
example of community advocacy and common-sense prevailing.
"Before the 2023 NSW State Election, I fought alongside the community against the Land and
Housing Corporation's inappropriate Riverwood Housing Plan on the basis that an influx of
thousands of additional residents without upgraded traffic and road infrastructure would be a
disaster for our community," Mr Coure said.
"I am extremely pleased to see that after listening to our community campaign, Homes NSW
is now proposing 420 new homes instead of the previously proposed 3,900 homes, a much
more appropriate number for our current infrastructure to cope with.
"This revised proposal of 420 new homes will pursue a mixed-tenure development, with a 50-
50 ratio between social and affordable housing, and building heights lowered from over 20
storeys to a maximum of 12 storeys.
"This is set to take place over a five-to-six-year period. The NSW Government has also guaranteed that this revised proposal will allow the delivery of supporting infrastructure via state and local contributions.
"For years the community has been calling for this kind of common-sense approach to
planning in our local area. Any increase in population must be matched with the necessary
investments in our local infrastructure," he said.
