Tynan Motors accelerates business through employee diversity

Ryan working in one of the Tynan warehouses. Picture supplied

This is branded content for NOVA Employment.

Tynan Motors has been selling and servicing new and used vehicles in the Sutherland Shire for more than 58 years. And throughout that time it's been the many dedicated and valuable employees that have been at the heart of the business.

Now, since Tynan began hiring workers with a disability through specialist recruitment company NOVA Employment, the family-run business is playing a role in driving recognition about the value a diverse range of people can bring to the workplace.

Community-based NOVA is a disability employment service that assists people who have a disability, or permanent medical condition find and maintain the job of their dreams.

Tynan Motors parts manager Jessie Nunes said the business had worked closely with Nova to recruit staff with excellent results.

"We believe it's important to be inclusive in our workforce and to make everyone feel welcome." he said. "We've hired a few employees through NOVA to work at our parts warehouses in Taren Point and Kirrawee and it's been great."

One of the most recent recruits thought NOVA is Ryan, who joined Tynan in May 2023 as a full-time store person working in the warehouse.



His passion for the automotive industry and excelling in his job stood out from day one, said Jessie.



"He's proved to be a really valuable addition to the team with a lot of drive and dedication. He definitely tries to do more than what is required," said Jessie. whose team of five supports the servicing of up to 180 cars per day.



"It was just a matter of finding his way around the warehouse and getting to know the site, but Ryan's very attentive to detail."

NOVA has provided Tynan with many employees such as Ryan, who prove they want to work and are exceptionally committed to their job, said Tynan's HR manager, Elizabeth Spillman.

"I have seen a high level of enthusiasm in the workers we hired through NOVA and they go above and beyond their duties," she said.

Ryan said he was very happy to be working at Tynan Motors.



"Nova helped me work through my interests and to actually get where I am, finding me this job and teaching me the skills to keep it," he said. "I love working here - it's a nice environment."



NOVA'S motto is 'focus on ability' and Tynan is committed to putting that thinking into practice, said Elizabeth.

"We believe employers play a significant role in demonstrating to our community that people with a disability possess the skills and talents required in the workforce," she said. "A career provides purpose to our lives and everyone deserves the opportunity to have that.



"If you haven't considered having an inclusive workplace, I encourage you to have a discussion with NOVA Employment to see how they can support your staffing needs."

Embracing an inclusive worplace: (Rear, from left), Tynan store person Ryan, Nova Caringbah manager Michelle Loves, and Tynan group parts director Kenny Bowen. (Front) Tynan HR manager Elizabeh Spillman and Tynan parts manager Jessie Nunes. Picture supplied

Tynan's group parts and pre-delivery director Kenny Bowen said he'd found it very rewarding to watch someone thrive and succeed in their chosen role as much as Ryan has.



"When he started with us, Ryan had ambitions to get his provisional driver's Licence and purchase a car, and when I visited him recently at work and he came to tell me about his new car and the fact he had driven to work by himself. I was extremely proud," he said.



"Right from his very first day he added a spark to our team, and nothing was a problem for him - he's become an extremely valuable employee to our business."