Former detective is a guest speaker at Lamrock's fundraiser lunch

A function to continue supporting St George Hospital through fundraising efforts, the Lamrock Committee is hosting a lunch at St George Leagues Club on March 13 at 11.30am.
The event guest speaker is former Detective Superintendent Deborah Wallace, who worked for NSW Police for 36 years, investigating murderers, drug suppliers and dismantling the state's most notorious gangs.
Tickets are $75 (includes lunch) and proceeds go towards the purchase of medical equipment and resources for patients at St George Hospital.
For bookings call Toni 0408 206 214 or Tina 0411 735 627.
