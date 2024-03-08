St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Former detective is a guest speaker at Lamrock's fundraiser lunch

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 8 2024 - 6:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former police detective Deborah Wallace is a guest speaker at Lamrock Committee's fundraiser on March 13. Picture by Adam McLean
Former police detective Deborah Wallace is a guest speaker at Lamrock Committee's fundraiser on March 13. Picture by Adam McLean

A function to continue supporting St George Hospital through fundraising efforts, the Lamrock Committee is hosting a lunch at St George Leagues Club on March 13 at 11.30am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.