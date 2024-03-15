St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

Westfield Miranda turns 60: long-serving staff celebrate

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:23pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Kahale owns Full Care Shoe Repair, which he opened at Westfield Miranda in 1990. Picture supplied
Sam Kahale owns Full Care Shoe Repair, which he opened at Westfield Miranda in 1990. Picture supplied

In celebration of Westfield Miranda celebrating 60 years, two of the shopping centre's long-serving workers are joining the big birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.