Westfield Miranda turns 60: long-serving staff celebrate

In celebration of Westfield Miranda celebrating 60 years, two of the shopping centre's long-serving workers are joining the big birthday.
Sam Kahale is the owner of Full Care Shoe Repair, which opened in 1990. For 34 years he has continued to operate the business. A Miranda resident, he has provided customers with shoe repair service, engraving, key cutting and gifts.
Di Kishawi has been a member of the car park team and has worked at the centre for 25 years. The car park attendant helps maintain facilities, ensuring a smooth shopping experience.
Customers are invited to share their memories of the centre on level 2 near Country Road. People can take a trip down memory lane and see historic photos that are on display.
