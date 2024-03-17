Ramadan starts, and then come sweet treats

Muslims across St George are welcoming the holy month of Ramadan, which started on March 11.
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds spiritual significance for Muslims. It is a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It is a time when Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset.
Popular Lebanese sweets shop, Ibrahim Pastry at Rockdale, is preparing for what is the busiest month of the year.
The family owned business was established in 1983, and is run entirely by cousins, aunties, uncles, family friends. "It's this family feel that gives the place such a friendly atmosphere," Sandra Ibrahim said.
Sourcing traditional ingredients and flavours, the idea is to make "everyone's Ramadan a memorable and joyful celebration," she said.
"During the holy month of Ramadan we have our baklavas and knefeh, our exclusive khalili (combination of semolina, pistachios and ashta - milk curd with rose water syrup - wonderfully rich and aromatic flavour, maloubeh, halawet el shamyse (Turkish delight filled with milk curd) and halawet el rez (gooey stretchy sweet cheese rice), mastered by our owner chefs Mohammad and Khalil Ibrahim.
"The weekend special is lady's arms - milk curd wrapped in filo pastry and fried to a golden crisp, then drizzled with rose water syrup."
