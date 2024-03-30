Historical photos bring back memories of earlier days in the shire

Miranda Fair seen here in 1970 visible above the roofline of Barters store at the end of the street, celebrates its sixtieth anniversary this year having opened its doors on the 16th of March 1964. The centre was designed originally to have an inner landscaped court enclosed under a glass dome as a focal point from which access was provided to Farmer's Department Store, a supermarket and specialty shops. In this image the top of the dome and the name Farmer's to the left can still be seen. In 1969 Westfield purchased the centre but Farmer's remained as a tenant. Apparently, calling the shopping centre a Fair had been Farmer's idea, expecting that visiting would be as much for fun as it was for business. To this day the shopping centre is commonly referred to by locals as the Fair.