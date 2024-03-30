St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Historical photos bring back memories of earlier days in the shire

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 31 2024 - 10:09am, first published 9:45am
The last and largest version of the Lugarno Ferry, which operated between 1961 and 1974.Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries
Every week, usually on Friday evening, the Leader Facebook page features a photo and information from Sutherland Shire Libraries Local History Collection. Here are some recent posts:

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

