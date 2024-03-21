Parking in shire's narrow streets creates an extra problem for residents

The growing practice of cars parking partially on the grass verge in narrow streets with rolled kerbs in Sutherland Shire has resulted in many residents calling on the council for remedial work.
Sutherland Shire Council says it receives "many requests" for the installation of a concrete strip, and it prioritises streets near schools, sports fields, transport and shops, where the demand is greatest.
Freda Surgenor, whose North Caringbah home is near the primary school, is among those who have contacted the council.
"We don't have a proper kerb, just a slope that runs down to the road," she said.
"When people park outside our house, because our road is narrow, they park half on half off verge on the edge of our grass.
"We lost all the grass off the verge and it looked awful, so we sent a Snap, Send Solve to the council asking them to pave our verge to protect it from more damage.
"Instead of paving it, they simply came along and poured gravel into the area which, when the heavy rains came two weeks ago, has simply washed away, it now looks worse than before."
Following questions from the Leader, the council contacted Ms Surgenor to say the laying of gravel was the first step to installing a concrete strip.
In a statement to the Leader, a spokesman said the council had traditionally installed gently sloped guttering, or 'rolled kerbs', along narrow suburban roadways to allow residents to park partially on the neighbouring grassed verge and to provide space for pedestrian movement and the provision of street trees.
"While this method of parking allows greater space for traffic to flow unimpeded along narrow roadways, it does cause damage to grass verges over a time, which can pose a risk to pedestrians and motorists," he said.
"Where there is likely to be a high volume of vehicle movement or pedestrian traffic across grass verges, Council typically installs a concrete strip adjacent to the rolled kerb allowing motorists to continue to park partially off the roadway while not degrading the adjacent grass verge.
"Council annually updates its rolling Road Construction Program which provides for the installation of a concrete strip adjacent to the rolled kerb.
"Council receives many requests for the installation of additional concrete paving and prioritises projects for inclusion in its program based on areas where the demand for parking is high such as near schools, sports fields, transport and retail hubs, to accommodate a greater volume of road or foot traffic.
"Where this measure cannot be immediately introduced, Council will on occasion address the degradation of grass verges by depositing of gravel across the area of concern as an interim measure to provide better traction for motorists and pedestrians."
The spokesman said the council was aware of a recent inquiry received from a North Caringbah resident relating to the deterioration of their grass verge adjacent to the rolled kerb outside their property.
"Following a thorough assessment, this road has been added to scheduled future works for the introduction of a permanent concrete strip adjacent to the existing rolled kerb," the spokesman said.
"Council appreciates the patience shown by local residents who have requested this additional paved surface to be introduced to their street, as we carefully assess these concerns and work to address areas of greatest need."
