Parking in shire's narrow streets creates an extra problem for residents

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 22 2024 - 6:01am, first published 6:00am
Freda Surgenor inspects the strip in front of her North Caringbah home where gravel has been placed in preparation for a concrete strip to be laid. Picture by Chris Lane
The growing practice of cars parking partially on the grass verge in narrow streets with rolled kerbs in Sutherland Shire has resulted in many residents calling on the council for remedial work.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

