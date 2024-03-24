St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Izzi Louison-Roe leaps to NSW title success

John Veage
By John Veage
March 25 2024 - 9:00am
After threatening all summer, Izzi Louison-Roe finally hit the World U20 Championships triple jump standard of 12.90m with a jump of 13.02m. Picture Fred Etter
The brilliant season of St George Athletics Club16-year-old Izzi Louison-Roe has continued at the recent NSW open championships .

