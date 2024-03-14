St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged driver of second car involved in fatal crash is charged

Updated March 14 2024 - 5:00pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A second man has been charged following the death of two children at Monterey in 2023. Police have alleged two cars were street racing, causing one to crash into a tree. Picture by Chris Lane
A second man has been charged following the death of two children at Monterey in 2023. Police have alleged two cars were street racing, causing one to crash into a tree. Picture by Chris Lane

The alleged driver of a second car has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, after two children died in a crash at Monterey in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.