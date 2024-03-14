Alleged driver of second car involved in fatal crash is charged

The alleged driver of a second car has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, after two children died in a crash at Monterey in 2023.
Late on August 25, a Subaru WRX veered off the road crashed into a tree. Two brothers, Xavier and Peter Abreu, aged 9 and 10, died shortly after being taken to hospital. A girl, 9, and the alleged male driver, 33, had minor injuries.
Following investigations, the Suburu driver was charged with two counts of aggravated dangerous driving causing death, and one count of causing bodily harm by misconduct. He remains in custody before his next appearance in Downing Centre Local Court on May 2.
Police have alleged in court the Subaru and an Audi A4 sedan were street-racing immediately before the crash.
The driver of the Audi, a 25-year-old man from Roselands, was charged in September 2023 with two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, organising/promoting a race between vehicles, and two counts of failing to stop and render assistance after impact causing death.
Following further inquiries, that driver was charged on March 14 with two counts of manslaughter. He will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 2.
A woman, 24, alleged to be the passenger of the Audi, remains on conditional bail charged with concealing a serious indictable offence. She is due in court on April 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.