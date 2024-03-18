Surprising discovery by couple at the helm of Quest Woolooware Bay

The opening of Quest Woolooware Bay has provided the first new hotel accommodation in Sutherland Shire in decades.
James Winchester and his wife Sarah Dowling, who live just 500 metres away, acquired the 71-key serviced apartments franchise in partnership with former shire residents Adam and Alison French, who moved to Ipswich 10 years ago to take on another Quest business.
Mr Winchester said the reception since opening on March 4 had been "amazing".
"What has been surprising is the corporate interest and take-up," he said.
"We thought we would probably have a 50-50 mix of leisure and corporate, but I think it might skew towards the latter," he said.
"We have had several significant national businesses based in the shire who are looking to secure long term rates.
"They have travelling executives and suppliers needing accommodation and a venue for conferences."
Mr Winchester said the appeal of the hotel for sporting events was evident when the Sharks played their first NRL home game on Friday night.
Despite playing another Sydney club, the Bulldogs, 50 per cent of the rooms were booked by NRL supporters, including the family of young forward Tuku Hau Tapuha, who travelled from Brisbane to see him debut for the Sharks.
Quest, which is part of the Ascott international hospitality group, is the brand name for the serviced apartments, while the NRL owns the property.
Quest has formed an alliance with the Sharks, with branding on jerseys or shorts of the women's and men's teams and Family Hill.'
"We are their membership partner and charity partner," Mr Winchester said. "If you are a Sharks member, you can get 20 per cent off at any Quest around Australia."
Mr Winchester said the feedback they were receiving focused on the location adjoining new major shops, restaurants and facilities in Bay Central, the views over Woolooware Bay and proximity to the beaches.
The last hotel built in the shire exclusively to provide accommodation was Kingsway on Cronulla Beach (now Rydges), which opened in 1991.
Sur-Mer (Northies), which included serviced apartments, opened in 2000.
