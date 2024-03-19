St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
$1 mil outlay: Fior restaurant to fill old Caruso's space at Gymea

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated March 20 2024 - 7:22am, first published 6:30am
Tristan Rosier has long desired to open a shire restaurant. Picture by John Veage
A couple, who operate two well-known inner-city restaurants, are spending $1 million establishing a new venue named Fior in the old Caruso's space at Gymea.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

