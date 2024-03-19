PROPERTY OF THE WEEK
3 BEDS | 2 BATHS | 2 CARS
This expansive three-bedroom villa is one of the best in the area and is beautifully finished to the highest standard.
Built of double brick, number 5 is the most spacious villa in the complex. With its stand-alone front position it can be accessed directly from the street through your own gate.
The tasteful colour scheme and décor throughout give a stylish vogue-like vibe. Adding to the charm of this home is its federation style wrap-around balconies and exquisite, low-maintenance landscaping with hedges for complete privacy. The freestanding design also adds to the property's homely ambience.
The family-size fully tiled main bathroom has a separate bath and shower, and the main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.
The spacious and light-filled living and dining area leads onto the undercover entertainer's balcony, which has an electric Vergola to let the sunshine in or keep the rain out.
The well-appointed kitchen with granite bench tops, gas cooking, dishwasher, and breakfast bar offers loads of storage.
There is also a large remote-controlled double garage, a light-filled workshop and laundry room, linen press, ducted air conditioning, garden shed, and plenty of storage.
Ideally located close to the cafes and restaurants of Mulga Road, as well as medical and dental practices, schools, preschools, and parks. All within just a short walk to the train station, with the city only 25 minutes away.
If you are thinking of downsizing or looking for your next family home, you will not want to miss out on this perfect opportunity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.