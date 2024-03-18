Backyard bonanza: Hurstville grower's big mango crop

There was quite a sweet surprise for a Hurstville couple who discovered an unusually large mango growing in their backyard.
Giuseppe (Joe) and Maria Sciacca's mango tree produced extra large mangoes this season. One of them weighs a little more than a kilogram.
They live on Donald Street but eight years ago lived at a different house on the same street. It was there Mr Sciacca planted the tree.
"I lived there for 42 years and the tree was a little baby tree, so I took it with me and put it in the backyard here," he said.
Whether the soil is more acidic, or it's a stroke of good luck, Mr Sciacca says he is stumped as to why the mango grew so big.
"I don't know what happened to the tree but it gave me a shock," he said. "A few people have been quite impressed."
For a strong crop, mangoes need dry conditions when flowering and fruiting.
"I have no idea about growing mangoes, but my father always said to me, to have a good fruit crop, a tree needs hot afternoon sun," Mr Sciacca said. "I haven't watered it much. It's survived by seepage from the neighbour and from the street at the back."
The heaviest mango on record was grown in Columbia, weighing a whopping 4.25 kilograms.
Australian mango season ends in March, with the typical summer fruit starting to dwindle off grocery shelves for the approaching winter.
So it's no wonder Mr Sciacca was quick to pick his pride off the tree. "It's not fully ripe so I kept it outside under a covered patio because the sun hits there," he said. "I faced the green side up so the sun gets on it."
They also grow oranges, mandarins, olives, and next to the mango tree, is an avocado tree.
There may be a big bowl of guacamole on its way.
