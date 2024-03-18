St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Food and Drink

Backyard bonanza: Hurstville grower's big mango crop

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 18 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 4:06pm
Sweet fruit tree sprouts a success

There was quite a sweet surprise for a Hurstville couple who discovered an unusually large mango growing in their backyard.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

