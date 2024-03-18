St George matters with Chris Minns: Delivering more breast care nurses

My Government was elected on the promise to fix the mess left in our public health system after 12 years of Liberal Government neglect.
Since being re-elected as your local Member of Parliament, I have been working hard to deliver on this promise.
We have already secured record pay increases for nurses, paramedics and other health care workers to recruit and retain our best and brightest.
We have rolled out 25 urgent care services across NSW, including one right here in Carlton aimed at alleviating pressure off our busy Hospital Emergency Department.
Now, I am investing $18.6 million to train 29 new McGrath Breast Care Nurses.
Breast care nurses are an incredible source of continuous support for patients, helping to minimise the stress and trauma which comes with a breast cancer diagnosis.
What this will mean is greater access to free care and specially trained support for patients when they need it the most.
One in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and this investment will ensure more people across our community have access to this incredibly important service.
On top of this, I have also committed an additional $34.3 million to Women's Health Centres.
Women's Health Centres provide a range of services including tailored healthcare, supporting vulnerable women with their physical and mental health, sexual and reproductive health, as well as preventative classes, events and support groups.
Under the former Liberal Government, funding did not keep up with demand for these critical services. My Government's funding will mean an increase in staff numbers, reduced waiting times for appointments and better services for women.
I am proud to lead a Government that is committed to investing in critical health services for women right across our state.
Finally, I want to send a message to the people of Kogarah that as your local Member of Parliament and Premier of New South Wales, I am committed to delivering better patient care for you and your families.
To book your free breast screen today, please visit https://www.breastscreen.nsw.go v.au/
