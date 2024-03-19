The ultimate beach home

5 beds | 4 baths | 5 cars
Imagine having a home where every need is met, and your family can grow, spread out and thrive as you retreat to your own resort-style oasis in between enjoying nearby Cronulla beaches.
This home has the ultimate entertainer's backyard, and the stunning interiors and fantastic design make this the perfect family home.
Showcasing an expansive open plan living space and flowing to a beautiful open kitchen positioned at the heart of the home, featuring Caesarstone and timber benchtops, quality appliances, a generous breakfast bar and butler's pantry.
A light-filled dining area sits right by the kitchen and overlooks the sparkling pool.
Step outside to a covered pool cabana, inground heated pool, and undercover barbeque area complete with an outdoor pool table.
Back inside, the downstairs floorplan includes a office/study, plus the home cinema room with screen, projector and surround sound.
A stunning Tasmanian Oak staircase takes us upstairs to four of the five oversized bedrooms, including a palatial main suite with a balcony, walk-in robe and oversized ensuite. Bedroom two also has an ensuite.
A magnificent third living area upstairs ensures there is room for everyone to relax in comfort.
The auto double garage doubles up as a gym or workout area, and the off-street parking has an electric security front gate.
Whether you like to surf, fish, walk or simply relax at the nearby beach this house is designed to celebrate fun in the sun and where your family can live, love and thrive.
