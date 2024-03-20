Four budding artists selected for touring exhibition

It's hard to believe these paintings were created by primary school pupils.
With an eye for detail and composition at such an early age, it's no wonder they impressed in the annual Operation Art exhibition.
Four pupils from Sutherland Shire primary schools have been selected to have their artworks displayed in the exhibition, which was judged by representatives from The Children's Hospital at Westmead, The Art Gallery of NSW, The Office of the Children's Guardian and the NSW Department of Education.
The pieces tour regional galleries and later become part of the Children's Hospital at Westmead's permanent collection.
Pupils chosen for the exhibition are:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.