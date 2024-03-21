Dancers set to soar in performance showcase

A dance event being held on July 6-7, The Contemporary Dance Open, was launched to nurture and launch young dancers careers, and this year, it's hoped more skilled performers will get the chance to leap into a successful career.
The initiative was created by Ev&Bow, a full time dance program at Kirrawee. Ev&Bow is in its 16th year of operation and has dancers performing professionally across the world.
Dancers will take classes across the two days with some of the industry's finest choreographers, with finalists being selected to perform in front of a panel.
The winners will be granted secondments and cash prizes to help start their careers. In 2023 the event attracted young dancers from across Australia, with the winner using the prize money to help pursue her dance career at The Arts Umbrella in Vancouver.
In 2023, prizes included a work placement with leading dance companies in Australia and New Zealand.
In 2024, Kimball Wong (Australian Dance Theatre and Stephanie Lake Company), Daniel Roberts (Bangarra Dance Theatre) and Madeline Harms (Sydney Dance Company) are on board to work with dancers.
Event organisers are seeking sponsorship opportunities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.