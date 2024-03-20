Graduate set to bloom at global flower show

Sutherland Shire landscape design graduate Sian Thomasson is heading to the Chelsea Flower Show in the UK in May, where she'll be working alongside leading global designers to create a show garden.
Ms Thomasson graduated from TAFE NSW in 2023 with a Diploma of Landscape Design. She will be the only Australian working on the project overseas. She secured the opportunity after winning a Global Footprints Scholarship.
Ms Thomasson, who works for a landscape company in the area, grew up with a love of nature, animals, and plants. After completing a university science degree in Sydney, she decided she wanted a more practical career.
"I wanted to work in a hands-on role that had an impact and connected with people. I really wanted to make a tangible difference to people's lives," she said. "A career in landscape design can empower you to influence positive outcomes that benefit your client, biodiversity, and future generations.
"I hope to make a difference to people's lives and work with clients to get the results they want and create gardens that aren't just beautiful, but provide habitat to animals and boost biodiversity at a local scale."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.