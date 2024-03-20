St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Education

Graduate set to bloom at global flower show

EK
By Eva Kolimar
March 21 2024 - 7:30am
TAFE NSW graduate and Sutherland Shire landscape designer Sian Thomasson is going to the UK to work in a well-known flower show. Picture supplied
Sutherland Shire landscape design graduate Sian Thomasson is heading to the Chelsea Flower Show in the UK in May, where she'll be working alongside leading global designers to create a show garden.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

