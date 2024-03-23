Ron Rathbone Local History Competition 2024

The Ron Rathbone Local History Competition is back encouraging local historians to explore the diverse history of Bayside.
The competition is named after Ron Rathbone, a former Mayor and passionate historian who wrote more than 15 books and numerous articles on the history and heritage of the area.
There are two categories in the Ron Rathbone Local History Competition:
. Open Category is for original research into the Bayside area with a prize pool of $6,000
. High School Category encourages high school students to learn about our local history, with a prize pool of $2,000.
The Open Category is open to anyone and encourages original research into the history of Bayside. Entrants may submit an entry on any aspect of Bayside's history.
The High School Category is open to all high school students and encourages them to learn about the history of Bayside while developing their own research and writing skills.
Last year's joint winners were Peter Hobbins for Miracle at Mascot? Surviving Sydney's 1971 Airliner Collision, and Ian Hoskins for Looking Backward: Daceyville and a time of idealism in public housing.
Previous entries are available to read online on Councils website and hard copies are accessible from Council libraries. Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said, "The Ron Rathbone competition plays an important role in keeping our local history alive and available for future generations."
Entries for both categories close 5pm, Thursday, July 18.
