St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ron Rathbone Local History Competition 2024

JG
By Jim Gainsford
March 23 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ron Rathbone Local History Competition encourages local historians to explore the history and heritage of Bayside. Pictured is a historic photograph of Sans Souci.
The Ron Rathbone Local History Competition encourages local historians to explore the history and heritage of Bayside. Pictured is a historic photograph of Sans Souci.

The Ron Rathbone Local History Competition is back encouraging local historians to explore the diverse history of Bayside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.