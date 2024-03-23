Sydney Writers' Festival comes to Bayside

The 2024 Sydney Writers' Festival will come to Bayside in May when, for the first time, the historic Sans Souci Literary Institute will play a role in this annual literary festival.
Broadcaster Richard Glover will be at the Sans Souci Literary Institute talking with local author Samera Kamaleddine about harnessing wishful thinking in his latest book Best Wishes.
Richard Glover has a dream - affordable sandwiches and pedestrians who respect the footpath rules. His most recent book is Best Wishes is about making the world a better, less annoying place, one wish at a time.
Local Authors Kathryn Heyman and Eleanor Limprecht will also be hosting No Worries Writing Workshops giving budding writers the opportunity to learn new writing skills from master storytellers in Sans Souci.
These events are free, but bookings are essential. Registrations open on Saturday 9 March at 10am.
Event Details
Richard Glover: Best Wishes
Saturday 25 May, 3pm - 4pm
Sans Souci Literary Institute
107 Ramsgate Rd Ramsgate, NSW 2219
Find your flow, with Kathryn Heyman
Sat 25 May, 10am - 12pm
Sans Souci Library
107 Ramsgate Rd Ramsgate, NSW 2219
Start with a Scene, with Eleanor Limprecht
Sunday 26 May 10am - 12pm
Sans Souci Literary Institute
107 Ramsgate Rd Ramsgate, NSW 2219
