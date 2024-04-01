Ramadan street festival returns to Rockdale

The flavours of Ramadan return to Bayside on Saturday, April 6 when Walz Street in Rockdale transforms into a global food bazaar full of the rich traditions of Ramadan.
The family-friendly night food market will be an opportunity to share the spirit of Ramadan with live entertainment and a variety of halal food vendors operating from 7pm to 11.30pm.
Visitors will be able to sample the food of Indonesia, Egypt and Turkey amongst others.
Bayside Council Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said, "This is one of the highlights of our event calendar and I am pleased that Council is again hosting this popular event.
"It is a wonderful opportunity for our residents to share the hospitality, food and traditions of our diverse community."
Special event clearways and road closures will be in place for the event.
Walz street is just a short walk from York Street and Market Street carparks, however
Council recommends travelling to the event by public transport.
Rockdale Station and bus stops are adjacent to Walz Street.
Event details:
Ramadan at Bayside
Saturday 6 April from 7pm to 11.30pm
Walz Street Rockdale
More Information:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.