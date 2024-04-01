St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Ramadan street festival returns to Rockdale

April 2 2024 - 9:00am
Rockdale will be transformed into a global food bazaar full of the rich traditions of Ramadan.
The flavours of Ramadan return to Bayside on Saturday, April 6 when Walz Street in Rockdale transforms into a global food bazaar full of the rich traditions of Ramadan.

