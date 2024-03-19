Seniors get free entry to Bexley pool this week

Bayside seniors get free entry to Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre at Bexley and the Botany Aquatic Centre between 8am and 3pm every day until Friday, March 22 as part of the Bayside our Seniors Festival.
Residents only need to present their NSW Seniors Card on entry to enjoy a swim.
And gardeners can visit the Bayside Garden Centre for a 30 per cent discount on the retail price of all plants in stock until Sunday, March 24.
Bayside Libraries are hosting several knitting and craft groups, a Chess Club to improve your skill level, and a free screening of Baxter and Me at the Bayside Film Club in Rockdale Library.
Bayside Council is also hosting two major events for seniors as part of the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival - Walking Football and a Seniors Sing-A-Long.
n keeping with the NSW Seniors Festival 2024 theme, Reach Beyond, Bayside is introducing a new sporting activity - Walking Football at the Hensley Athletic Field, Eastgardens on Saturday, March 23.
Walking Football is a more accessible version of football that involves passing the ball while walking, with a range of mental, physical, and social benefits.
The Seniors Sing-A-Long, in the Botany Town Hall on Wednesday, March 20 showcases the talents of two local choirs - the Sing Your Heart Out and Lakes Singers Choirs led by Christina Mimmocchi.
Visit the council's website for more information about the Bayside Seniors Festival at:
