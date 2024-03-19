St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Seniors get free entry to Bexley pool this week

March 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents only need to present their NSW Seniors Card on entry to enjoy a swim.
Residents only need to present their NSW Seniors Card on entry to enjoy a swim.

Bayside seniors get free entry to Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre at Bexley and the Botany Aquatic Centre between 8am and 3pm every day until Friday, March 22 as part of the Bayside our Seniors Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.