Georges River Great Big Book Sale returns

Georges River Libraries will hold the annual Great Big Book Sale on Saturday 6 April 6.
Children's books, graphic novels, adult fiction, non-fiction, CDs and DVDs will be on sale.
Also on sale will be items from the Library of Things collection including figurines and playsets, games and developmental toys for children of all ages.
This year's Book Sale will be held in the Mortdale Community Centre. As well as the sale there will be story times, face painting, and craft activities.
Get there early for a coffee or gelato courtesy of the council and explore the nearby Jubilee Park Adventure Playground.
Members of Georges River Libraries will receive discounted prices and enjoy a member's only hour, allowing extra time to browse what's on offer.
If you would like more information on Georges River Library Memberships, or details about the event, visit Council's What's On page.
Event details
When: Saturday 6 April 2024
Where: Mortdale Community Centre, 2b Boundary Road, Mortdale
Time: 10.00am - 4.00pm. View individual session times below
