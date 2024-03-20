'Fascinating': Stick insects 'breeding like crazy' in Taren Point garden

Pauline and Bob Small are fascinated by the stick insects in their Taren Point garden, which are "breeding like crazy".
The couple have counted more than 20 of the insects, up to 32-33 centimetres long, in recent weeks.
The Australia Museum says there are about 150 species of the insects, called phasmids, in Australia. They are known for the way they camouflage themselves in bushes and trees.
Pauline Small said their garden was "alive with them".
"The number has multiplied greatly during the last few years, probably because of the excellent growing conditions, with the rain and sun," she said.
"They are fascinating, and we think a lot of children would be captivated watching them.
"The biggest one we have disappeared for a while, but then it reappeared.
"The other day I saw one with a baby on its back.
"Many people may not even know they have them in their gardens because they just look like dead branches."
Bob said, during the day, the insects kept absolutely still, so as not to attract birds.
"They are herbivorous," he said. "The only thing they eat is trees and they prefer hard foliage.
"They love our Cypress Pine and New Zealand Christmas Bush.
"You can see where they have eaten some of the new foliage, but they don't denude the trees."
