Food

New technology to support food delivery for older Australians

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated March 22 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 11:25am
Transforming in-home food services with new software for providers. Picture supplied
For the first time ever, in-home care providers will be able to use and contribute to the same technology, under an announcement made by a handful of reformist meals on wheels providers.

