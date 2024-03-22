Designer graduates selected for SHAPE

Four students have been selected for the HSC Showcase: SHAPE, which is on at the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.
The students, who graduated from high school in 2023, produced outstanding major works in their HSC design and technology subjects, and were selected for this statewide showcase. A total of 40 across NSW were included in the exhibition.
SHAPE is a showcase of some of the impressive design projects by Design and Technology, Industrial Technology and Textiles and Design students from the 2023 HSC.
"This exhibition is a tribute to the problem solvers, innovators and creators in NSW schools - both students and teachers alike," NSW Education Standards Authority Chief Executive Officer Paul Martin said.
"We have so much talent across the state, that is harnessed by an incredibly robust Technologies curriculum from primary school right through to the HSC. I hope this exhibition serves as inspiration for students looking to pursue a TAS course in the HSC, and for teachers considering training in the field."
The launch was led by innovator and scientist Macinley Butson, who was recognised as 2018 NSW Young Australian of the Year. Butson's innovations include SMART Armour which improves outcomes for radiotherapy breast cancer patients, and the SODIS Sticker, designed to safeguard drinking water in developing communities.
"To see what these young adults have already achieved is so incredibly inspiring and reassuring," he said. "NSW and Australia have proven to be innovators and big-thinkers."
