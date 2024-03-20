Orphans appeal: Kenyan children's choir performs at Cronulla

A group of Cronulla seniors have been treated to a performance by a dynamic and colourful Kenyan children's choir.
The Hakuna Matata Children's choir, comprising 15 orphans aged 11-15, are visiting Australia to raise funds to house and educate more than 300 orphans in Nairobi.
The group performed both Kenyan and English songs for up an audience of about 40 at St Andrew's Anglican Church on Wednesday.
The Connect with a Child program, for which they are raising funds, seeks to lift children and young people out of a cycle of poverty and disadvantage.
Director Tom Abungu, who started the program, is leading the choir. His life was transformed by sponsorship as a young boy through the Good Samaritan cause.
Through the Connect with a Child program, almost 1200 orphaned children have received education and almost 500,000 meals have been served.
"The kids' stories, dance, song and testimonies are truly amazing and inspiring!" Mr Abungu said.
St Andrew's Anglican Church Cronulla Senior Minister, Rev Greg Ball, said he was delighted to have the group perform in Cronulla.
"Our Wednesday worship group is made up largely of people over the age of 65," he said.
"Some people in our group share the same social pressures as the children of the choir - isolation and loneliness.
"It is wonderful that we can develop mutual trust and understanding which helps bridge age, distance, and culture"
