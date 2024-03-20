Greek Festival set to return to Brighton-Le-Sands

The Greek Fest will be returning to Brighton-Le-Sands for the first time in 21 years.
The date has been set for Sunday, May 26 when Bay Street will be closed-off from 9am to 8pm to host the event.
Applications have opened for stallholders to apply to participate.
The free event will feature live Greek music and dancing, Greek food stalls, tastings and demonstrations and children's activities.
The last time the Greek Fest took place at Brighton was in March 2003 when it attracted up to 100,000 people throughout the day.
It is part of the Greek Festival of Sydney is being held from March 21 to June 9 and includes a program of theatrical performances, exhibitions, concerts, lectures, folkloric activities and music.
The Greek Festival is one of Australia's largest and longest-running annual cultural events and celebrates the Greek-Australian lifestyle, culture and heritage and the multicultural nature of Australia.
It is organised by the Greek Orthodox Community NSW (GOC) a body representing all the major Greek organizations.
The Greek Orthodox Community NSW (GOC) is the oldest and largest organised Greek community entity in the country. It was established in 1897 to serve the spiritual, cultural and socio-economic needs of the Greek settlers and their children.
The Greek Festival of Sydney was established in 1980 and arose out of the Greek Community's need to express and to maintain cultural and artistic practices.
