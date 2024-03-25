St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Mason medals at All Schools

John Veage
By John Veage
March 25 2024
Cronulla Triathlon Club had a strong contingent head to WA for All Schools National Triathlon - Angus Sampson (Senior) Kyle Mason and Petra Fransen (Intermediate) Lachlan Targett and Phoenix Rostron (Junior).

