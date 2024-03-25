Mason medals at All Schools

Cronulla Triathlon Club had a strong contingent head to WA for All Schools National Triathlon - Angus Sampson (Senior) Kyle Mason and Petra Fransen (Intermediate) Lachlan Targett and Phoenix Rostron (Junior).
As part of the event, there was also a team relay race where four team members raced short and fast triathlons against the other states - Kyle and Lachlan adding to the NSW medal tally with Bronze in the Intermediate and Junior teams.
There are three age categories, Junior is 13-14 years old, Intermediate 15-16 years and Seniors 17-19 years old.
Kyle from De La Salle Caringbah won a silver in the NSW All Schools and also achieved an individual podium at the titles -winning Bronze (Intermediate). His was one of only four medals won by NSW as QLD continues to dominate.
Kyle had a good 500m swim but missed the lead bike pack working with his NSW team mates to stay in touch with the leaders, then setting a blitzing pace for the 4km run- finishing in third.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.