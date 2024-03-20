Trains disrupted on T4 Illawarra line after incident at Kogarah

Trains on the T4 Illawarra line have been disrupted at the start of the morning peak following a police operation requiring emergency services at Kogarah earlier today.
Sydney Trains advises passengers to allow extra travel time.
"Some trains may have changed stops and leave from different platforms," the statement said.
"You may also experience larger than normal service gaps."
